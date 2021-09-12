Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $718.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,670,000 after buying an additional 420,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,702,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101,440 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

