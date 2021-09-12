Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

increased their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.68. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,784. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

