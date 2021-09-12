Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

LRMR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

LRMR opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.85. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

