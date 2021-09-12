NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.26.

Shares of NKE opened at $163.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $258.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.22. NIKE has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

