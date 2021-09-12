Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.53.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denison Mines (DNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.