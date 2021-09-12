Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “
Shares of GAIN opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.26.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.