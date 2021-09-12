Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 10,000 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total transaction of C$1,467,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$341,927.50.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 100 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.70, for a total transaction of C$14,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$1,100,175.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total transaction of C$360,875.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$146.27 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$96.42 and a 1 year high of C$152.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$145.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$160.65.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

