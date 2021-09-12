Chin-Chi Teng Sells 7,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CDNS opened at $166.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $3,276,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

