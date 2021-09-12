Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James started coverage on Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.95.
Holley stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.75.
Holley Company Profile
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
