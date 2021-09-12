Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James started coverage on Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Holley stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Holley as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

