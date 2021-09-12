Creative Planning Sells 702 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Creative Planning cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $143.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $147.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average of $141.79.

