Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) versus Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Tricida alerts:

This table compares Tricida and Nkarta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A N/A -$264.79 million ($5.29) -0.81 Nkarta $120,000.00 7,469.89 -$91.36 million ($3.05) -8.93

Nkarta has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tricida and Nkarta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A -239.72% -74.29% Nkarta N/A -23.19% -21.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tricida and Nkarta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 1 0 1 0 2.00 Nkarta 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tricida presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.34%. Nkarta has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.00%. Given Tricida’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tricida is more favorable than Nkarta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Nkarta shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Nkarta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nkarta beats Tricida on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.