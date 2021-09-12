Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $249.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 332,753 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 228,493 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.