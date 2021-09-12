Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after buying an additional 840,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,258,000 after buying an additional 773,281 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 752,450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $28,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 211.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 379,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of BRO opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

