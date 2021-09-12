Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $636.11 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $486.49 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $669.63 and its 200 day moving average is $672.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 54.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

