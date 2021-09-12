Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Revolve Group worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $21,169,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $17,799,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,281.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,059 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,917 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

