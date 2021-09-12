Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,244 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,440 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

