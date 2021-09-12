Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

