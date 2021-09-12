Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.82 Million in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 296,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEA. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ares Management Corp bought 3,185,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.42 million, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

