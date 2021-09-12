Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr Sells 50,000,088 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Coty stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49.
Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.
Coty Company Profile
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.