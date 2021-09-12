Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr Sells 50,000,088 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coty stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after purchasing an additional 301,809 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 55.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Coty by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,320 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

