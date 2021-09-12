Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Graham by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 24.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth $1,965,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $591.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $376.20 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.87.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

