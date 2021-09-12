Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,671 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 67.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,324 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $225,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -472.65 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

