Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in PG&E by 24.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

