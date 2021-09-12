Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $1,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,666,110.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan L. Dolgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00.

EXPE opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,075,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

