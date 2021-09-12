Dig Howitt Purchases 8,991 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) insider Dig Howitt purchased 8,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$202.84 ($144.89) per share, with a total value of A$1,823,734.44 ($1,302,667.46).

Dig Howitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cochlear alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Dig Howitt sold 8,991 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$237.23 ($169.45), for a total value of A$2,132,934.93 ($1,523,524.95).

On Monday, August 23rd, Dig Howitt acquired 3,055 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$241.55 ($172.54) per share, with a total value of A$737,935.25 ($527,096.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 17th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Cochlear’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.