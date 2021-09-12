Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EDIT. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.53.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

