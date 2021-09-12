Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LVOX opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. LiveVox has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

