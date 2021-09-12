Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

MNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

