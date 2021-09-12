Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of CANG stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Cango has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.