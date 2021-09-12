Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $1,351,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Vertiv by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vertiv by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 89,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

