Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,677 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $102,770.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,686 shares in the company, valued at $899,173.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,946.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.