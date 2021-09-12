Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 603,379 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 96.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 603,379 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunrun by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

