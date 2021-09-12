Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 476,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 344,936 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 209,943 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

