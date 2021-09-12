PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $72.00 at BTIG Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after buying an additional 1,600,358 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,356,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,002,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

