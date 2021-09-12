Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 138.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $147.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.10 and its 200-day moving average is $158.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

