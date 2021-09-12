Creative Planning Has $316,000 Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,044 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,122 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of PEY opened at $20.02 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

