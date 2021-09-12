Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

AAP stock opened at $200.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

