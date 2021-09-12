TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TriMas were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 155,729 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 195.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,421,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.76. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

