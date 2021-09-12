Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

