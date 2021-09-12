Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AZZ were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

AZZ stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.