Arizona State Retirement System Sells 875 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,865,000 after buying an additional 138,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 927,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 357,368 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,721 shares of company stock worth $370,788. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,257.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

