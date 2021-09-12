Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) COO Sells $2,282,500.00 in Stock

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DSKE opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Daseke by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 34.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

