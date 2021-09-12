Patrick Cronin Sells 23,292 Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total value of C$3,002,944.39.

BMO stock opened at C$127.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$75.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$126.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.87.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

