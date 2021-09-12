Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 4.3%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $752.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.49.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
