Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 4.3%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $752.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 64,388 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

