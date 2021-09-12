Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.03. 173,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,598,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 1,179,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $12,687,212.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,106.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

