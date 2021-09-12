FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.24

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $860.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

