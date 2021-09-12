Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.71

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 48104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atlas Crest Investment alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIC. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile (NYSE:ACIC)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.