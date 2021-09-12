Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 135.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

