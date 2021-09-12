Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 331.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

