Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 6,594 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Mitek Systems worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MITK opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $917.02 million, a PE ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MITK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

