Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CLLNY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of CLLNY opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

